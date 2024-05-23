Release 0.3.14.2

This is a quick update to provide a bit of Quality of Life (QoL).
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.
Updates
- Gadget Tab now can scroll to allow for larger lists
- Ability Data Row has had a good UI Update
- Collection Missions can now have their Market Item Marked at the point of accepting
- Plaza UI Tweaked
- New Gadgets!
- Cargo Racks - trade Hull for Cargo Size
- Crew Bunks - trade Cargo for more Max Crew
- Tutorial has begun localization
- More tooltips (localized as well)
Bugs
- Addressed an issue that could have a ship replaced in the first hangar without the captain agreeing.
Changed files in this update