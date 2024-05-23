 Skip to content

Spaceport Trading Company update for 23 May 2024

Release 0.3.14.2

Build 14472926 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 20:09:18 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a quick update to provide a bit of Quality of Life (QoL).
We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release
Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

  • Gadget Tab now can scroll to allow for larger lists
  • Ability Data Row has had a good UI Update
  • Collection Missions can now have their Market Item Marked at the point of accepting
  • Plaza UI Tweaked
  • New Gadgets!
  • Cargo Racks - trade Hull for Cargo Size
  • Crew Bunks - trade Cargo for more Max Crew
  • Tutorial has begun localization
  • More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs

  • Addressed an issue that could have a ship replaced in the first hangar without the captain agreeing.

