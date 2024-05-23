Release 0.3.14.2

This is a quick update to provide a bit of Quality of Life (QoL).

We hope this shows our energy in moving this game forward and towards a v1.0 release

Thank you for all of the feedback, testing, and bug reports.

Updates

Gadget Tab now can scroll to allow for larger lists

Ability Data Row has had a good UI Update

Collection Missions can now have their Market Item Marked at the point of accepting

Plaza UI Tweaked

New Gadgets!

Cargo Racks - trade Hull for Cargo Size

Crew Bunks - trade Cargo for more Max Crew

Tutorial has begun localization

More tooltips (localized as well)

Bugs