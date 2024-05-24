 Skip to content

Junk Survivor update for 24 May 2024

Update version 1.7.4 - Animal Traps and new Hair

Update version 1.7.4 - Animal Traps and new Hair

24 May 2024

Patchnotes

In this update we added some features like a sorting option for items in inventory. We also added new hair styles and new farming items.

  • Added Sorting function to sort items in inventory.
  • Added 12 new female hair styles and 7 new male hair styles.
  • Added new Trap skill where you can learn how to make small and medium animal traps.
  • New Chicken Coop and Pigs Hut buildings added where players can generate passive resources when they have animal feed in them.
  • New crafting items added, animal feed and shredded corn.
  • Fixed Day Night cycle setup so now you will see the days change again.

