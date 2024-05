Share · View all patches · Build 14472826 · Last edited 24 May 2024 – 00:33:12 UTC by Wendy

Hello.

Day 19.5 has arrived on Steam!

16 scenes in total have been added.

+1 extra life added to the Match Card minigame. This makes it a lot easier in practice.

Writing/Image improvements in previous days.

Basically, just more of everything. It's a content release! I hope you enjoy!