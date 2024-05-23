 Skip to content

The Crust update for 23 May 2024

Patch v0.90.25

Patch v0.90.25 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch 0.90.25

## New things
  • Added indication of vehicles that are required for the POI
  • Added distance display from the POI to the colony in the expeditions interface
  • Added edge scrolling option in settings
  • added research page into journal
## Fixes
  • Fixed robots going on vacation nearby chargers
  • Fixed Incorrect calculation of days in the contracts interface ||will takes effect on new POI only||
  • Fixed tooltips on modules that are locked were not displayed
  • Fixed tooltip buttons for building rooms now indicate what research is required
  • fixed displaying credits when the amount reached a hundred thousand now does not show as 0B
  • Adjusted truck height after landing elevation
  • Adjusted sorting by type of POIs and Transports in the expeditions interface
  • Discovered Localization fixes
  • "third-party connection" quest - if refused, the quest is not added to the left panel
  • proofreading of poi "satellite"
## Balance changes
  • Changes in research tree ||researches would be shuffeled in old saves a bit||
  • Balanced the contracts offered. The composition of resources and rewards has been changed.
  • The probability of awarding science points in contract rewards has been reduced in favor of credits.
  • The cost of researching the contract system has been lowered.
  • New narratives have been added to contracts.
  • Custom POIs have been added at the start of the game.
  • Increased the probability of custom POIs and Side Quests appearing to 50% every 30-120 days.
  • Changed reputation levels with organizations.
  • Added tutorial dialogues by advisors.
  • Increased variety of POIs.
  • Balanced resources and rewards at generative POIs.
  • Changes in the research map.
  • Reduced the scale of the titanium oxide mesh.

