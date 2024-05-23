Patch v0.90.25

Patch 0.90.25
## New things
- Added indication of vehicles that are required for the POI
- Added distance display from the POI to the colony in the expeditions interface
- Added edge scrolling option in settings
- added research page into journal
## Fixes
- Fixed robots going on vacation nearby chargers
- Fixed Incorrect calculation of days in the contracts interface ||will takes effect on new POI only||
- Fixed tooltips on modules that are locked were not displayed
- Fixed tooltip buttons for building rooms now indicate what research is required
- fixed displaying credits when the amount reached a hundred thousand now does not show as 0B
- Adjusted truck height after landing elevation
- Adjusted sorting by type of POIs and Transports in the expeditions interface
- Discovered Localization fixes
- "third-party connection" quest - if refused, the quest is not added to the left panel
- proofreading of poi "satellite"
## Balance changes
- Changes in research tree ||researches would be shuffeled in old saves a bit||
- Balanced the contracts offered. The composition of resources and rewards has been changed.
- The probability of awarding science points in contract rewards has been reduced in favor of credits.
- The cost of researching the contract system has been lowered.
- New narratives have been added to contracts.
- Custom POIs have been added at the start of the game.
- Increased the probability of custom POIs and Side Quests appearing to 50% every 30-120 days.
- Changed reputation levels with organizations.
- Added tutorial dialogues by advisors.
- Increased variety of POIs.
- Balanced resources and rewards at generative POIs.
- Changes in the research map.
- Reduced the scale of the titanium oxide mesh.
Changed files in this update