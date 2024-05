Share · View all patches · Build 14472768 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 19:09:06 UTC by Wendy

We've added path markers

In the countdown stage of the game you will now see a visual marker that displays where enemies will run. Each lane has a different colour so that you can see exactly where they will go, even if the lanes cross each other.

Bug fixes and quality of life

As usual, there's some bug fixes and quality of life additions.