Patch 0.66

Mechanics:

In patch 0.64 we changed which afterlife cards go to depending on the owner of the card. After some testing we came to the conclusion that it's unintuitive as well as causing bugs with Resurrect abilities. We decided to take the WYSIWYG approach and have the cards go to the afterlife of whoever last controlled the card.

As an example, if the player plays opponents Magician of Nin from the Sharedboard, it will now go to the players afterlife when it dies. Likewise if an opponent stole players' Tamed Frost Elemental with The Puppet Master or Evil Matar's hero power, it will go to the opponents afterlife if it dies while controlled by the opponent.

The change in the last patch introduced some new bugs with ownership eg. Tinas and other resurrect abilities, that should now all be fixed.

Silence has been slightly reworked to provide more clarity:

Using Silence on a being works the same as before. It will remove any buffs/debuffs, text and all abilities from the targeted being. This is how Shackles or Orb of Silence's 1st option work.

"Can't be silenced" effect on cards such as The Alchemist or Ultimate Defense was very ambiguous as it was very unclear about its meaning. Especially since none of the abilities in the game directly silence the Hero. We reworded it to "Immune to negative effects". This means you are not affected by cards that prevent you from playing cards such as The Heretic or No More. You are also immune to Tax effects.

UI and VFX:

We have added a new buff history window when you hover over cards on board. You can now see all buffs/debuffs affecting the card and their sources.

When clicking to attack, valid targets will now show with a green outline. (This feature is Work in progress and will still sometimes show some highlights wrong)

Several fixes for the Match history, it will now display more events and should be more useful to see past actions.

Foil cards should have the "foil" effect more pronounced in hand and on the board.

All transcendent cards now have the "transcendent fire" VFX.

Auras:

Protection Auras now display the selected option when you hover over them. This tooltip will only show to the opponent once aura has been triggered.

Beings:

Elas: Reworded all 3 versions from "Can't be destroyed by global spells and abilities" to "Immune to global spells and abilities".

Elnaril: Reworded to "Immune to Freeze".

The Alchemist: Reworded "Can't be silenced" to "Immune to negative effects".

Spells:

Shackles: Adjusted reminder text to indicate that silence removes all buffs/debuffs as well as any abilities and text.

Ultimate Defense: Reworded "Can't be silenced" to "Immune to negative effects".

Bug Fixes: