4D Golf update for 23 May 2024

1.1.5 - Small features and fixes

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved ghost colors for Beyond courses.
  • Marble preview is hidden from level editor until it's unlocked.
  • Fixed occasional fast selection sending player to the wrong course.
  • Fixed "Hot Diggity!" achievement triggering when resetting the ball.
  • Improved Japanese translation.
  • Replaced "Hole-In-One" text in German

