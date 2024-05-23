- Improved ghost colors for Beyond courses.
- Marble preview is hidden from level editor until it's unlocked.
- Fixed occasional fast selection sending player to the wrong course.
- Fixed "Hot Diggity!" achievement triggering when resetting the ball.
- Improved Japanese translation.
- Replaced "Hole-In-One" text in German
4D Golf update for 23 May 2024
1.1.5 - Small features and fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
