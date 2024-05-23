The Art of ScreenPlay CCG: From Concept to Completion

Ever wondered how we create the quirky, humorous characters in ScreenPlay? Consider this post a behind-the-scenes look at the filmmaking process—yes, a movie within a movie. Get it? Alright, moving on.

The Creative Process

Our journey begins with the card mechanics. Before any illustration starts, we define these mechanics and use placeholder artwork to embody the core concept of each card. Take "Wake and Roll," for instance. The initial idea featured a bear comically propelled from bed into action, embodying the sudden call to adventure.

Illustrating the Drama

For "Wake and Roll," it was crucial that the artwork captured both the readiness for danger and the potential for failure. We envisioned an anthropomorphic bear from the world of Jaw-Z, mistakenly offending Queen Bee and facing a retaliatory swarm of bees. An alarm clock designed as a honey bee hive and the bear desperately reaching for bee spray enhance this scenario. Will he manage to grab the spray in time or succumb to the buzzing foes? This cliffhanger mirrors the card's mechanics, where a selected character can dodge an attack, counterstrike, and earn a story point.

From Sketches to Final Art

Our artist, Kevin, translates these ideas into two initial sketches, from which we select one to develop further.

After finalizing a sketch, Kevin crafts a rough color version to integrate the artwork seamlessly into the game, allowing for adjustments before the final rendering. This approach ensures that the artwork is not only effective but also resonates with the gameplay experience without rush.

Here's a look at the final polished version and its implementation in the game.

Designing the Movie Set Universe

Our process extends to other aspects of the game's world, like movie sets. Our artist, Sam Kemp, sketches out initial designs which are then blocked out in 3D for optimal lighting before the final paintover.



Sketch Stage



Blockout Stage



Final Version

Once the final version of the movie set is complete, we meticulously segment it into layers and animate various elements to infuse life into the scene. We employ shaders to animate certain components, while others utilize Spine for smooth, realistic movements.



Animated Version in game

Illustrating the Card Backs

Similarly, the back of each card receives the same meticulous treatment, tailored to the theme of the card, such as our comedic card back featuring a clown hit by a pie, brilliantly brought to life by artist Leo Fonseca.



Sketch



Flat Color



Final Version

A Note on AI Artwork

While some AI-generated artwork currently serves as placeholders, we're committed to replacing these with original creations. All placeholder art is clearly marked with a watermark in the game's collection view and noted in the lore for full transparency.

We're dedicated to ensuring the final release is free from AI-generated content, and your early support is crucial in achieving this.

Looking Forward

There’s much more going on behind the scenes, especially with VFX and animation that demand unique artistic contributions. We’ll share more about these processes in future posts.

Thank you for joining us on this artistic journey. ScreenPlay has entered early-access, and we’d love for you to spread the word and share our innovative take on the collectible card game genre with your friends!