ChronoDojo update for 23 May 2024

Save the World... from your couch!

23 May 2024

StarCouch brings ChronoDojo to your couch!

We so love playing and developing games for and from our couch! So naturally, we had to pick up a Steam Deck for ourselves and play ChronoDojo all over again!

While we're happy to say that it feels right at home on the deck, along the way we noticed many little tweaks, minor issues and opportunities for improvement.

So! We bashed out this latest build and are happy to share it with everyone out there looking for a great game for their Steam Deck!

Until next time, Humble Heroes!

