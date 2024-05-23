 Skip to content

Project_0 update for 23 May 2024

Patch 6 | v.0.5.1

  • Fixed an issue where some objects in just run were not able to be used.
  • Fixed an issue where requires key message in Another Western was getting stuck on screen.
  • Fixed an issue where the puzzle Binary Bottles in Another Western solves prematurely.
  • Fixed some shading issues in Another Western.
  • Fixed some collision issues with some shelves in Just Run.
  • Fixed an issue where the accessibility status on the level doors would not update live.
  • Fixed an issue with the Lava Room where some invisible platforms would not spawn.

