- Fixed an issue where some objects in just run were not able to be used.
- Fixed an issue where requires key message in Another Western was getting stuck on screen.
- Fixed an issue where the puzzle Binary Bottles in Another Western solves prematurely.
- Fixed some shading issues in Another Western.
- Fixed some collision issues with some shelves in Just Run.
- Fixed an issue where the accessibility status on the level doors would not update live.
- Fixed an issue with the Lava Room where some invisible platforms would not spawn.
Project_0 update for 23 May 2024
Patch 6 | v.0.5.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
