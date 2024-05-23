 Skip to content

HAELE 3D - Feet Poser Pro update for 23 May 2024

v93 - Posing and Quality of Life

Share · View all patches · Build 14472334 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 19:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • CHANGED - Default posing gizmo mode is now set to "Relative" from "World" and to "Rotate" from "Translate"
    These are lot more convenient for posing.
  • CHANGED - Transform options are now on the top for better visibility.
  • CHANGED - Mouse Input: Left Click: UI Interaction, Right Click: Camera Rotate, Middle Click: Camera Pan, Wheel: Zoom
  • CHANGED - Presets Button is now first in the row
  • CHANGED - Undo does not change camera location
  • CHANGED - Delete ""x"" is more prominent on saved slot buttons
  • CHANGED - Save game window editable text gets auto focus on opening
  • CHANGED - Editable text have a light background
  • CHANGED - Improved visibility on scroll boxes and sliders
  • ADDED - Control descriptions to the upper right corner

