v93 - Posing and Quality of Life

v93 2024.05.23 Posing and Quality of Life
- CHANGED - Default posing gizmo mode is now set to "Relative" from "World" and to "Rotate" from "Translate"
These are lot more convenient for posing.
- CHANGED - Transform options are now on the top for better visibility.
- CHANGED - Mouse Input: Left Click: UI Interaction, Right Click: Camera Rotate, Middle Click: Camera Pan, Wheel: Zoom
- CHANGED - Presets Button is now first in the row
- CHANGED - Undo does not change camera location
- CHANGED - Delete ""x"" is more prominent on saved slot buttons
- CHANGED - Save game window editable text gets auto focus on opening
- CHANGED - Editable text have a light background
- CHANGED - Improved visibility on scroll boxes and sliders
- ADDED - Control descriptions to the upper right corner
