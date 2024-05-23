- Added "Ultra Low Spec" option in display settings for low end PCs
- Buffed shotgun fire rate and reload speed
- Fixed issue with explosive candles not dealing correct amount of damage
Cryptis update for 23 May 2024
Cryptis - Update Notes May 23rd
