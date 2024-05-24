Version 1.2.9 now live!

Hello everyone! I have just pushed a new version, 1.2.9, to the main branch. There are a few small UI and quality of life improvements, but the most important thing is a fix for a crash that could prevent finishing the game. The release notes are below.

If an item is being sold by Market Stalls, display it on the inventory so it can be turned off

Add sale price of an item to Transmute and Compendium screens

Spells that have been favorited now persist through retirement

Accessibility: Fix unlabel / wrongly labeled menu buttons at the top of the screen

Fix crash when [spoiler]||sending Familiars to Explore before unlocking any valid Exploration area for them to do so||[/spoiler]

Fix Time Piece speedup not turning off when the game is loaded, causing the Time Pieces to run out if it's not turned off

Tweak cost of transmuting item [spoiler]||Book of Dark Arts||[/spoiler] to make it transmutable with the alternate Land mechanic

Reduce effect of Enhancement [spoiler]||Extreme Purification||[/spoiler]

Fix crash on the progression path leading to one of the endings

Fix HP bars not reading Max HP correctly when using a screen reader

Fix displayed effect of Enhancement [spoiler]||"Miniature Storage"||[/spoiler] when using the alternate Land mechanic

Fix effect of Storyline [spoiler]||"Exclusive Lesson"||[/spoiler] not working

Fix long text not wrapping on event action buttons

Various typo fixes