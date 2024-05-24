Version 1.2.9 now live!

Hello everyone! I have just pushed a new version, 1.2.9, to the main branch. There are a few small UI and quality of life improvements, but the most important thing is a fix for a crash that could prevent finishing the game. The release notes are below.
- If an item is being sold by Market Stalls, display it on the inventory so it can be turned off
- Add sale price of an item to Transmute and Compendium screens
- Spells that have been favorited now persist through retirement
- Accessibility: Fix unlabel / wrongly labeled menu buttons at the top of the screen
- Fix crash when [spoiler]||sending Familiars to Explore before unlocking any valid Exploration area for them to do so||[/spoiler]
- Fix Time Piece speedup not turning off when the game is loaded, causing the Time Pieces to run out if it's not turned off
- Tweak cost of transmuting item [spoiler]||Book of Dark Arts||[/spoiler] to make it transmutable with the alternate Land mechanic
- Reduce effect of Enhancement [spoiler]||Extreme Purification||[/spoiler]
- Fix crash on the progression path leading to one of the endings
- Fix HP bars not reading Max HP correctly when using a screen reader
- Fix displayed effect of Enhancement [spoiler]||"Miniature Storage"||[/spoiler] when using the alternate Land mechanic
- Fix effect of Storyline [spoiler]||"Exclusive Lesson"||[/spoiler] not working
- Fix long text not wrapping on event action buttons
- Various typo fixes
