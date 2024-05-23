 Skip to content

Fantasy Survivors update for 23 May 2024

Update 142 - Networking improvements

Update 142 - Networking improvements

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

We've replaced the obstacle update system and it helps to relieve the lag seen in maps like Sunken Caverns. It sometimes prevented new players from joining.

Till later,
André

