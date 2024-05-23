Update, Version 20240523

English

############Content###############

[Genzo's Tent]You can now use a smoke bomb to enter Genzo's tent without being detected even if Genzo is nearby. Thus, it's no longer necessary to directly confront Genzo.

[Samujier]Added a new story-related NPC.

[Genzo]Added a new quest: Genzo. (The first part is done. You can use your persuasion skills to increase the mission rewards repeatedly.)

[Wiki]Added a new page about this quest: https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Genzo(Quest)

简体中文

##########Content#################

【愿藏的帐篷】就算愿藏在附近时，你现在也可以使用烟雾弹来进入他的帐篷而不被发现。无需再和愿藏进行战斗。

【萨姆吉尔】加入了一个和剧情有关的NPC。

【愿藏】新任务：愿藏 （第一部分完成。你可以用说服力技能重复提高最终的任务奖励金额。）

【维基】加入了关于这个任务的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/Genzo(Quest)

Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场

https://controlc.com/8502ab55

https://pastelink.net/yg5ku7cz