This is a small test patch to try out the new minigame and see how it all works. I plan to have a more content-heavy patch later this evening with new outfits and backgrounds and furniture.
Boop a Cat update for 23 May 2024
Test Build - Sushi Making Minigame
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 2284681
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update