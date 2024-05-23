 Skip to content

Boop a Cat update for 23 May 2024

Test Build - Sushi Making Minigame

Share · View all patches · Build 14472008 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 18:09:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small test patch to try out the new minigame and see how it all works. I plan to have a more content-heavy patch later this evening with new outfits and backgrounds and furniture.

