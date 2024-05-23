Combat and Stones Update (Beta)

This update brings fairly significant changes to combat to act as a foundation to build upon in future updates. There are also two new spells, a new challenge, a summary of carried items on the HUD, a ton of bug fixes and new stone blocks.
As a bit of an update on the roadmap, once this update makes its way to the main branch I plan to do a bit of a bug fixing pass and then move onto a QoL update for inventory to include things like having chests inventory be included when using crafting benches etc.
After that I was planning on tackling Milestones but I realised they will work best once the Smeltery is ready so I’m getting ready to work on that instead. As a bit of a heads up, that update will be pretty big and take me a few weeks.
Finally I just want to emphasise that combat still has a long way to go and close combat especially has lots of room to improve so this is in no way a definitive combat update and there will be more in the future.
Combat
The concept of Armour and Magic Resist has been added to animals/enemies.
Enemies can also level up and the max potential level increases each time you complete a challenge for the first time.
How items drop has changed so that higher level enemies have better chances of dropping rare loot, meaning items that would previously drop with a low chance might not drop at all for level 1 enemies.
Overall, this should mean rarer items are easier to get once you complete enough challenges.
Two new spells have been added, the first is Consecrate Area which will slowly deal damage to all enemies in an area.
The other is Rock Volley which is a cheap to cast, short cooldown spell that you can launch at long range
Finally you now have a Magic Resist stat that can be increased by crafting a Talisman. For now only one type of Talisman can be crafted but more will likely be added in the future.
New Blocks
The stone tiles recipe has been enabled for everyone again except that it now requires cement to craft, which can be crafted from animal bones + sand.
The main change here is that you can now create different stone tile types, such as:
- Sandstone
- Marble
- Mountain Stone
- Orthoclase
- Gray Orthoclase
Eventually I plan for these textures to be applied to all stone blocks but for now it’s only applied to:
- Tiles
- Steps
- Fences
- Gates
Carried Items HUD Element
A new element has been added to the HUD which will tell you the total number of carried items of any item you have gathered recently.
Settings Screen
The settings screen was starting to get cramped so its been redesigned so that adding new settings in the future is a bit easier
Chunk Corruption Bug
This bug was big enough I wanted to single it out. If you have ever been able to see through the world, like so:
Then hopefully this bug will no longer happen. It was the root cause of a few issues, such as getting stuck, and was happening due to bad timing of when threads finished their work. This made it a nightmare to track down!
Unfortunately though if you had seen these chunk corruptions and edited the chunk in any way, then the corruption has been saved in your world and will still appear
Changes
- Added Pig and Goat bones as new item drops
- Increased the drop chance of sheep bones
- Rebalanced how trees drop saplings to only drop them once destroyed, instead of a small chance per branch
- Animals no longer drop their cooking recipes at level 1 and need to be at least level 2 before they can drop
- Completing a challenge at the totem will increase the max level of enemies by 1
- Challenges now spawn enemies at varying levels, instead of always level 1
- Increased the size of the lettuce when dropped in the world
- Reworked enemy status effects so they can be affected by multiple at once
UI & Wording Changes
- Added more info to the structure builder menu when you have no structures to build
- Ensured enemy level text and health bars are hidden in screenshot mode
- Reworked the spells UI so names are only visible when selecting a spell. This way their text can be much bigger
- Updated some stone tile/step icons to be clearer
- Added a description to goat horns
- Updated the checkboxes for the UI section of settings to not fade their text when disabled
- Updated more font sizes in the crafting UI to be more readable
- Same for the perks name tooltip
- Fixed the recipes unlocked UI looking cramped with a floating spell bar
- Updated enemy health bar scales to be more consistent with each other
- Damage text now distinguishes between magical and physical with different colours
- Added a tutorial to explain enemies levelling up
- Fixed the challenge rewards changing order when you reopen Totem UI
Optimisations
- Reworked my tools for animations to be slightly more efficient around colour/alpha animations
- Optimised the time taken to update animal animations (small CPU gain)
Bugs
- Fixed portals not spawning after a load if the chunk had water spread into it (fairly rare scenario)
- Fixed the selection effects for doors getting stuck and staying on
- Fixed Philodendron in water spawning infinite pickups if you keep hitting it
- Fixed Cobbled Sandstone not having an icon
- Fixed Savanna Grass dropping a grass block instead of dirt
- Fixed not being able to clear spells from the spellbook until you select a spell first
- Fixed loading data logic not working properly, resulting in things like not seeing dust or enemy spawning until a day passes
- Attempted to fix an error with null chunks spotted in analytics
- Fixed item pickups being registered twice, which would cause them to spin really fast
- Added more logging in an attempt to catch errors with inventory
- Attempted to defensively fix a bug where crafting UI is blocked by the world
- Fixed a scenario with chests that would let you duplicate items
- Added more debugging info in an attempt to catch issues with inventory
- Fixed an error thrown when trying to use a damaged bed
- Fixed an error thrown whilst collecting pickups that had not been assigned to a chunk
- Fixed the spell icon not being updated if you unlock a spell with the floating UI mode active
- Fixed the spell bar not appearing right away if you enable the floating spell bar before unlocking your first spell
- Fixed an error thrown by pickups saving/loading on a chunk that has yet to load
- Fixed clicking to drop items in the world acting inconsistently when dropping more than 1 item
- Fixed an obscure scenario to do with dropping items that could cause them to be stuck to your cursor
- Fixed item pickups not being saved/loaded properly
- The continue button is now disabled after it fails to find the last character/world
- Fixed the block selection effect being the wrong size with a camera FOV other than 60. Unfortunately this has a small performance cost
- Fixed sprinting from triggering when moving backwards in toggle mode
- Fixed corrupted natives standing still for a frame before playing their spawning animation
- Fixed status effects of enemies still being applied after a death
- Fixed sprint being stuck on if you had it active in toggle mode but then swapped to hold mode
