Combat and Stones Update (Beta)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update brings fairly significant changes to combat to act as a foundation to build upon in future updates. There are also two new spells, a new challenge, a summary of carried items on the HUD, a ton of bug fixes and new stone blocks.

As a bit of an update on the roadmap, once this update makes its way to the main branch I plan to do a bit of a bug fixing pass and then move onto a QoL update for inventory to include things like having chests inventory be included when using crafting benches etc.

After that I was planning on tackling Milestones but I realised they will work best once the Smeltery is ready so I’m getting ready to work on that instead. As a bit of a heads up, that update will be pretty big and take me a few weeks.

Finally I just want to emphasise that combat still has a long way to go and close combat especially has lots of room to improve so this is in no way a definitive combat update and there will be more in the future.

Combat

The concept of Armour and Magic Resist has been added to animals/enemies.

Enemies can also level up and the max potential level increases each time you complete a challenge for the first time.

How items drop has changed so that higher level enemies have better chances of dropping rare loot, meaning items that would previously drop with a low chance might not drop at all for level 1 enemies.

Overall, this should mean rarer items are easier to get once you complete enough challenges.

Two new spells have been added, the first is Consecrate Area which will slowly deal damage to all enemies in an area.



The other is Rock Volley which is a cheap to cast, short cooldown spell that you can launch at long range



Finally you now have a Magic Resist stat that can be increased by crafting a Talisman. For now only one type of Talisman can be crafted but more will likely be added in the future.

New Blocks

The stone tiles recipe has been enabled for everyone again except that it now requires cement to craft, which can be crafted from animal bones + sand.

The main change here is that you can now create different stone tile types, such as:

Sandstone

Marble

Mountain Stone

Orthoclase

Gray Orthoclase

Eventually I plan for these textures to be applied to all stone blocks but for now it’s only applied to:

Tiles

Steps

Fences

Gates

Carried Items HUD Element

A new element has been added to the HUD which will tell you the total number of carried items of any item you have gathered recently.

Settings Screen

The settings screen was starting to get cramped so its been redesigned so that adding new settings in the future is a bit easier

Chunk Corruption Bug

This bug was big enough I wanted to single it out. If you have ever been able to see through the world, like so:



Then hopefully this bug will no longer happen. It was the root cause of a few issues, such as getting stuck, and was happening due to bad timing of when threads finished their work. This made it a nightmare to track down!

Unfortunately though if you had seen these chunk corruptions and edited the chunk in any way, then the corruption has been saved in your world and will still appear

Changes

Added Pig and Goat bones as new item drops

Increased the drop chance of sheep bones

Rebalanced how trees drop saplings to only drop them once destroyed, instead of a small chance per branch

Animals no longer drop their cooking recipes at level 1 and need to be at least level 2 before they can drop

Completing a challenge at the totem will increase the max level of enemies by 1

Challenges now spawn enemies at varying levels, instead of always level 1

Increased the size of the lettuce when dropped in the world

Reworked enemy status effects so they can be affected by multiple at once

UI & Wording Changes

Added more info to the structure builder menu when you have no structures to build

Ensured enemy level text and health bars are hidden in screenshot mode

Reworked the spells UI so names are only visible when selecting a spell. This way their text can be much bigger

Updated some stone tile/step icons to be clearer

Added a description to goat horns

Updated the checkboxes for the UI section of settings to not fade their text when disabled

Updated more font sizes in the crafting UI to be more readable

Same for the perks name tooltip

Fixed the recipes unlocked UI looking cramped with a floating spell bar

Updated enemy health bar scales to be more consistent with each other

Damage text now distinguishes between magical and physical with different colours

Added a tutorial to explain enemies levelling up

Fixed the challenge rewards changing order when you reopen Totem UI

Optimisations

Reworked my tools for animations to be slightly more efficient around colour/alpha animations

Optimised the time taken to update animal animations (small CPU gain)

Bugs