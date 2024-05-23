Next small hotfix

We've just released another hotfix as part of our ongoing efforts to improve Ships At Sea. This patch addresses several issues, please see below:

Fixed a possible crash when changing input bindings

Fixed a engine bug related to D3D12 residency management that caused a crash

Reduced max waves during normal weather and during storm (Temporary fix)

Thank you for your continued support and feedback. We appreciate your patience as we work to make the game better with each update.