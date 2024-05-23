Hotfix Patch v1.0.2(+9b41023cb0)

Share · View all patches · Build 14471949 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Greetings Director,

Thank you for purchasing Galacticare, we're hard at work diagnosing any issues that are raised and we've just rolled out a hotfix for two important issues.

Fixed the recruitment panel occasionally showing "Placeholder Text" instead of doctor names, which turned hiring doctors into a game of blind date

Fixed the debug save tool used to help us diagnose issues (ctrl+shift+F7)

Please keep reports coming in via our Official Tracker. Please read our Instructions for best quality reports.

**Until Next Time,