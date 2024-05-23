 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Galacticare update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix Patch v1.0.2(+9b41023cb0)

Share · View all patches · Build 14471949 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 18:26:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings Director,

Thank you for purchasing Galacticare, we're hard at work diagnosing any issues that are raised and we've just rolled out a hotfix for two important issues.

  • Fixed the recruitment panel occasionally showing "Placeholder Text" instead of doctor names, which turned hiring doctors into a game of blind date
  • Fixed the debug save tool used to help us diagnose issues (ctrl+shift+F7)

Please keep reports coming in via our Official Tracker. Please read our Instructions for best quality reports.

**Until Next Time,

  • Brightrock Games**

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 494731
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link