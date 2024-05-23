Carth 0.1.2d is Now Live

This patch offers some more QOL, bug fixes, and Finally some normal work moving the game forward. Without all of your support, bug reports, and ingagement none of this would be possible. If you ever run into any issues please reach out to us as we are very active here, or more so in our Official Discord Community . Thank you again and be safe out there Carthians!

What does this Patch Bring?

Carth 0.1.2d

~Removed old loot able items that were showing Loot UI but not loot able

~Fixed dice roll not showing correct total

~Fixed dice roll not showing your skill or stat bonus to roll

~Fixed all exquisite recipes having wrong images in inventory

~Fixed all masterwork recipes having wrong images in inventory

~Fixed Another Paige Delivery quest

~Fixed Shae Cargo Druids Quest

~Fixed Reid Timberson Dialogue Bug

~Added Stone Brick Recipe to Jabari

~Fixed Floating Well and nearby items at Eastern Watch

~Fixed 5 quests that were not updating POIS as quest progressed

~Fixed Lock Picking unlimited amount of times even on fail

~Added Lock Picks to Carth

~Added Needing Lock Picks to Pick Lock

~Successful Lock Picking does not use a Lock Pick

~Failure at Lock Picking Uses a Lock Pick

~Fixed Talents when gained in game not used when choosing Talent

~Fixed bug if given a crafting recipe from talent was not auto learning recipes

~Fixed Reid Timberson having incorrect dialogue set

~Fixed Catherine NPC floating above docks

~Fixed novice armorer talent giving Masterwork armour recipe

~Map Work

~Continued with new dialogues and quests

~New Enemy Spawners around Wolfingan

~Began creating Second Tier Enemies

~Added New crafting recipes to William Hartum

~Added New crafting recipes to Port Nethrean Merchants