Welcome to Update 1.2b!

In this update, we resolved an issue involving Secret #7 and Secret #9 that could cause a session to soft-lock upon leveling up when all six passives had been fully upgraded.

This issue was reported by one of our dedicated adventurers on Discord, and we prioritized fixing it to ensure as few players as possible would be affected after unlocking and using the new Secrets added in Update 1.2.

A special thanks to @eabrace for identifying this issue. We addressed it promptly once we pinpointed the root cause.

Additionally, we included two other major fixes in this update:

Passive Ability Learning with Secret #7 : Previously, new passive abilities were only granted after reaching 100% on the one being learned. This forced players to learn and upgrade their passive abilities one at a time before learning a new one. This issue has been fixed to allow a smoother progression.

: Previously, new passive abilities were only granted after reaching 100% on the one being learned. This forced players to learn and upgrade their passive abilities one at a time before learning a new one. This issue has been fixed to allow a smoother progression. Loot Order in Chests: The loot order in chests was not behaving as intended, leading to major discrepancies, especially when using Secret #9. This has been addressed to ensure that when opening chests, the weapons, spells, or passives presented are handled in a randomized manner when the player rolls a dice to receive their reward.

Thank you for your continued support and feedback!