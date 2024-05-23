- Rebalanced unlockable item prices to be cheaper
- Put a limit on how expensive unlockable items can become
- Fixed a bug where unlockable items would be much more expensive on an old save file compared to a new one
Paper Planet update for 23 May 2024
Big Bad Bosses Beta Hotfix 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update