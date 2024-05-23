 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Paper Planet update for 23 May 2024

Big Bad Bosses Beta Hotfix 7

Share · View all patches · Build 14471742 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 18:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Rebalanced unlockable item prices to be cheaper
  • Put a limit on how expensive unlockable items can become
  • Fixed a bug where unlockable items would be much more expensive on an old save file compared to a new one

Changed files in this update

Windows English Paper Planet Content Depot 1504251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link