Puzzles For Clef update for 23 May 2024

Cerebral Puzzle Showcase participation

23 May 2024

Hi everyone!

We're excited to share that Puzzles for Clef is part of the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase. Try out some free demos and secure great deals on puzzling adventures like ours from May 23rd to May 30th!

Speaking of great deals — a discount is incoming soon, so if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Puzzles for Clef yet, the perfect moment to do just that is upon us.

Don't forget to join our Discord and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest news!

