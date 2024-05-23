Cerebral Puzzle Showcase participation

Hi everyone!

We're excited to share that Puzzles for Clef is part of the Cerebral Puzzle Showcase. Try out some free demos and secure great deals on puzzling adventures like ours from May 23rd to May 30th!

Speaking of great deals — a discount is incoming soon, so if you haven't had the opportunity to dive into Puzzles for Clef yet, the perfect moment to do just that is upon us.

