『HEART of CROWN Online』Ver1.0.8patch note&New Card Introduct・Supply Replacement

Revision Details

・Fixed a bug where the succession points of other players displayed unintended values during the game, causing the game to stop progressing.

・Added a supply window display button to the top right of the screen.

・Fixed a bug where cards discarded due to the effect of "Glamour Witch" would not be face-up if the hand had already been revealed.

・Added new cards.

New Card Introduction

『Attendant Maid』

The common feature of these special cards is that they cost 4 and provide 2 succession points, but their other abilities and names differ.

They are stacked as "Attendant Maid" in the market, and can only be purchased or acquired from that stack.

Therefore, it's important to note that you may not always get the maid that suits your current situation.

Replaced the supply for both CPU and online matches.

After the update, these five supplies will be used.

The next replacement is scheduled for May 31st.

※ Although the new card "Buried Treasure" remains, its implementation will be delayed as it affects the board UI.