Early Edition Final Final Last End Patch

Attention all Fish or Chicken fans nationwide!

Finally, the long Early Edition is finally coming to an end.

(Unless we find any serious bugs, etc.)

Thank you for your support over the years.

Now please take a look at the contents of this patch note!

Finally open

!

We have added help that can be found in-game!

You can now find all the in-game help you need, which was previously only available in the patch notes or on the store page!

You'll be a great YoutuBird after reading this!

Easier to understand

.

Have you ever wished you could know what an item looks like before you buy it?

We are here to make your wish come true!

When you hover the cursor over an item on the item purchase screen, a wipe screen appears!

Now you can understand the item perfectly!

Various other adjustments

.

Some animations and SEs have been added to click buttons from this issue!

This should make it easier to visually recognize the buttons!

You are so engrossed in defeating Sakana that you end up staying on the stage too long to complete the mission.

We've made it easier for you to understand the completion process!

Now you won't miss anything anymore!

Achievements

!

Thank you for your patience!

We have implemented the much requested Achievements feature!

The icons indicate the level of difficulty of acquisition!

Please try your best to complete it!

Other

.

Fixed minor bugs

Added the difficulty level of each class in each game mode.

That's all!