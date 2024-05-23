Version 0.86.6 Hotfix (BETA)

Hi Everyone!
We're excited to announce the release of Update 0.86.6! This update is another step forward in our commitment to improving and enriching your gaming experience.
Thank you to all our players for your continued support and enthusiasm. Your feedback is invaluable and helps us make each update better than the last.
We hope youll enjoy the new version!
This version is avaiable for both Windows and Mac users!
Full Changelog
- [ADD] Add production panel in the facility panel - allows players to see the effects of each facility in real-time.
- [CHANGE] AI now have GDP constraints - they will no longer act freely and will be limited by their GDP (preventing high GDP growth for AI) \ Experimental
- [CHANGE] Add constraints to stock market prices to prevent very high growth rates.
- [CHANGE] Decrease the effect of range on duration in the unit designer.
- [FIX] Universities will have the exact amount of facilities when starting a new game.
- [FIX] Instances where counties would never accept a peace offer \ Experimental
- [FIX] Issue where opening a facility will show the previously opened facility information.
- [FIX] ICBM will continue to shoot from conquered regions.
- [FIX] Issue where can't change war doctrines when loading a saved game.
- [FIX] Policies still show "In progress" in the sectors UI after passing/failing.
- [FIX] Protests will end if a law has been rejected/failed.
- [FIX] Pandemic data won't load correctly when loading a saved game.
- [FIX] Many issues related to buying/selling virus vaccination.
- [FIX] Emergency state won't be saved when loading a saved game.
- [FIX] Issue where loading stuck on 37% when AI has puppet\liberated
- [FIX] Issue where countries' support will show "lifting embargo" when the player is imposing.
- [FIX] All missiles starting with a $0 price (which makes trade & license deals impossible).
- [FIX] Media infrastructures reset when media is privatized.
- [FIX] Pandemic will keep popping up fading notifications even after the population is vaccinated/recovered.
- [FIX] GDP Growth in yearly data comparison will always show 0%.
- [FIX] Small countries will start with very high workers' wages.
- [FIX] Many other small gameplay fixes and tweaks.
Changed depots in testing branch