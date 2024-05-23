Update #10 - Balancing, new trees, and lots of fixes!

Share · View all patches · Build 14471424 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:52:15 UTC by Wendy

Hi!

Today's update brings a number of changes to item experience, price and yield. The main goal is to make the main item categories similarly interesting in regards to money generation, as well as reduce the impact of the money bonus from item level, which was frankly just too powerful.

We've also made so items with long harvest times can be leveled up faster, so they are not overshadowed by items with shorter harvest times that easily.

We've also fixed most (yes, most!) of the remaining bugs reported so far, and we're also adding a few new trees to unlock.

Enjoy!

New content:

New trees: Clove tree, Cinnamon +1 variant, Quince

Improvements:

Improved looks of the area covered by a new plot when selecting it.

Added croatian language

Added a setting to disable watering crops and flowers while in Auto Mode.

The map is updated when the season changes.

The Inventory screen is updated every second.

Gameplay changes:

Decreased money bonus multiplier from item level. Instead of a linear increase, the bonus reward is more or less logarithmic, getting a smaller increase on high item levels.

Decreased flower harvest money

Decreased pond price and harvest money.

Slightly increased crop harvest money.

Slightly decreased tree purchase price.

Items with long harvest times will level up faster.

Increased maximum item level from 250 to 500.

Increased chicken food capacity. This means you can store more food. Rate at which food is consumed, and amount of resources per hour, stays the same.

Decreased food consumption rate for pigs and cows.Less resources per hour, and lasts a little longer.

Bugfixes:

Fixed UI icons changing between keyboard and gamepad when opening a menu in split screen.

Fixed using chat stopping auto tractor.

Fixed feeding animals showing water particles while using auto tractor.

Fixed desync issue between Mac and Windows due to floating point calculation differences.

Fixed Render scale other than 100% hiding icons in Mac.

Fixed animation issues while hopping fences with the tractor.

(Probably) Fixed NPCs falling below ground or floating in the air

Fixed desync issues caused by a different simulation state when connecting.

Fixed wrong error message upon disconnection.

(Probably) Fixed Playfab lobby not closed properly.

Fixed UI tags not processed on house construction UI.

Today's Farm Showcase: My little farm house <3 by Elarh

