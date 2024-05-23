Crown Wars celebrates its release by teaming up with some of the best turn-based tactical games available!
Double the fun with our Fantasy Turn-Based Tactical Bundle, offering 10% off on both Crown Wars and Solasta!
The bundle will be available for a limited time, from May 23rd to June 20th.
Crown Wars: The black prince
Crown Wars: The black prince
Solasta Crown of the Magister
Solasta Crown of the Magister
