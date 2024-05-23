Changelog:
Updated guards icon in the HUD.
Game log has been added. So now it's easier to understand bugs on launch: (log path: C:\UsersYOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Local\Drill_Core )
Fixed a one more bug with defence block (with blue shields).
Fixed typo in the range of Shotgun turret.
Crumbling block fix.
UI of the turrets now shows the right reloading state after RPM has changed.
Drill Core Playtest update for 23 May 2024
Patch V0.15
Changelog:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update