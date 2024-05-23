Patch V0.15

Changelog:

Updated guards icon in the HUD.

Game log has been added. So now it's easier to understand bugs on launch: (log path: C:\UsersYOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Local\Drill_Core )

Fixed a one more bug with defence block (with blue shields).

Fixed typo in the range of Shotgun turret.

Crumbling block fix.

UI of the turrets now shows the right reloading state after RPM has changed.