Drill Core Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Patch V0.15

Patch V0.15

Build 14471137 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 18:09:33 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:
Updated guards icon in the HUD.
Game log has been added. So now it's easier to understand bugs on launch: (log path: C:\UsersYOUR_USERNAME\AppData\Local\Drill_Core )
Fixed a one more bug with defence block (with blue shields).
Fixed typo in the range of Shotgun turret.
Crumbling block fix.
UI of the turrets now shows the right reloading state after RPM has changed.

