Ver. 1.0.9
Added the new artifact "Monument of Thruhah" to the shop, this artifact provides up to 25 Strength per player level and 30% Damage to Elites.
Updated the inventory UI so player stats and info are in front of animated elements such as artifacts.
Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 23 May 2024
