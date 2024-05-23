 Skip to content

Dungeons of the Obelisk update for 23 May 2024

Ver. 1.0.9

23 May 2024

Added the new artifact "Monument of Thruhah" to the shop, this artifact provides up to 25 Strength per player level and 30% Damage to Elites.
Updated the inventory UI so player stats and info are in front of animated elements such as artifacts.

