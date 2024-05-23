v1.0.4 is out! Yaaay!

Share · View all patches · Build 14471095 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Today's bug fixes and improvements!

Tomorrow hopefully a comprehensive balance patch. So, tomorrow let me know if the game suddenly gets too hard!

v1.0.4

Localizing minigame menu.

Quest enemy changes.

Palette fixes

Actions do not progress if Quest Map is open.

UI SFX fixes

Fixed bugged 10/24/100 hour achievements.

Extra Fairy Dust all over the steam backend.

fixed dialogue progressing during battles when a pop-up menu is open.

Post quest summary xp notification fixed.

Sleeping consumes less bladder & hunger now.

Now unequips incompatible items on class change.

AutoQueue blocked if Dialogue is in progress.

Took some Yolk out of the minigame.

Items menu ui improvements.

Fixed "Simulate When Off" off not loading queue properly.

Fixed "Simulate When Off" off not loading quest companions properly.

Minor quest map ui improvements

Geese given more training.

Guild music on load improvements.

Thank you all for your time and attention. Hope you're enjoying the game. We're trying to make it the best it can be.