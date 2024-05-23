 Skip to content

MAJOR Yolk Heroes: A Long Tamago update for 23 May 2024

v1.0.4 is out! Yaaay!

Share · View all patches · Build 14471095 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 17:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today's bug fixes and improvements!

Tomorrow hopefully a comprehensive balance patch. So, tomorrow let me know if the game suddenly gets too hard!

v1.0.4

  • Localizing minigame menu.
  • Quest enemy changes.
  • Palette fixes
  • Actions do not progress if Quest Map is open.
  • UI SFX fixes
  • Fixed bugged 10/24/100 hour achievements.
  • Extra Fairy Dust all over the steam backend.
  • fixed dialogue progressing during battles when a pop-up menu is open.
  • Post quest summary xp notification fixed.
  • Sleeping consumes less bladder & hunger now.
  • Now unequips incompatible items on class change.
  • AutoQueue blocked if Dialogue is in progress.
  • Took some Yolk out of the minigame.
  • Items menu ui improvements.
  • Fixed "Simulate When Off" off not loading queue properly.
  • Fixed "Simulate When Off" off not loading quest companions properly.
  • Minor quest map ui improvements
  • Geese given more training.
  • Guild music on load improvements.

Thank you all for your time and attention. Hope you're enjoying the game. We're trying to make it the best it can be.

