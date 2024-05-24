Oddsparks Patch Notes (BETA v0.1.S18759)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We're currently testing new changes that should create a more stable multiplayer experience. Once we are happy with these changes, we will put them in the Stable (the steam default) branch for everyone.

The changes boil down to two things:

Multiple desync fixes.

Better reporting of desyncs.

If you're playing multiplayer and especially if you have been facing any issues, please try it out. The better reporting will make it easier for us to fix any issues you're facing faster.

When swapping to the new branch, the changes shouldn't break your saves. However, we'd encourage you to keep a backup of your saves just in case! You can find your Oddsparks save files at:

%LOCALAPPDATA%/Oddsparks/Game

You can access the beta branch by: