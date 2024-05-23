Update v0.8.101: Rebind controls & Steam Deck support

Hello Riders,
-
Added settings screen for rebinding controls (keyboard, mouse, gamepad, Steam Deck)
[url=https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44453280/f42be812ca27223f873910f7e6e35c6365df4a3d.png]![](https://clan.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/images//44453280/54b6f91ac90d5e050084b1314df1ca7e3d76fe4e.png)[/url]
-
Detect and better describe Steam Deck controls. Now L1, L2, R1, R2 will be correctly rendered instead of generic bumper/trigger keys. Touch-screen will not be detected as mouse anymore.
-
Updated tutorials
-
Improve UI navigation
-
Fixed an issue where audio channels can have 0% volume after 1st launch
Thanks and happy rides!
Changed files in this update