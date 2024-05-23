 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cosmo Rider update for 23 May 2024

Update v0.8.101: Rebind controls & Steam Deck support

Share · View all patches · Build 14471029 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 16:52:17 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Riders,

Thanks and happy rides!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2539091
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2539092
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link