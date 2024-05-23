Share · View all patches · Build 14470973 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 17:09:21 UTC by Wendy

🚢 Release of Patch 2.0.5 - Important Fixes and Improvements! 🌊

Ahoy, Seaorama Captains! ⚓️

We’re excited to announce that Patch 2.0.5 for Seaorama: World of Shipping is now live! This small patch includes several crucial fixes and improvements to enhance your gameplay experience. Here's what's new:

🔧 Fixes and Improvements

* **Advisor Dismissing Fix:** Resolved the issue with dismissing advisors to ensure smooth crew management.

We’re committed to continuously improving Seaorama: World of Shipping and appreciate your feedback. Enjoy the enhanced experience with these latest fixes and improvements!

The Seaorama Team 🚢💙