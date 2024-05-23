 Skip to content

SeaOrama: World of Shipping update for 23 May 2024

Patch 2.0.5

Patch 2.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🚢 Release of Patch 2.0.5 - Important Fixes and Improvements! 🌊

Ahoy, Seaorama Captains! ⚓️

We’re excited to announce that Patch 2.0.5 for Seaorama: World of Shipping is now live! This small patch includes several crucial fixes and improvements to enhance your gameplay experience. Here's what's new:

🔧 Fixes and Improvements

    * **Advisor Dismissing Fix:** Resolved the issue with dismissing advisors to ensure smooth crew management.
  • Port Shares Refresh Fix: Port shares now refresh correctly after loading your game.
  • Loan Ships Sale Fix: Fixed the issue where loan ships couldn't be sold after the loan is paid off.
  • Start Contract Button: Added a "Start Contract" button in the Contract Window for easier navigation and management.
  • Eco Rating Showcase: Updated the eco rating display on hover for both your ships and AI ships, providing clearer information.
  • Refuel Stop Fix: Resolved the issue where refuel stops were not an option on active trips/contracts.

We’re committed to continuously improving Seaorama: World of Shipping and appreciate your feedback. Enjoy the enhanced experience with these latest fixes and improvements!

The Seaorama Team 🚢💙

