MAJOR Escape Z update for 23 May 2024

UPDATE VERSION 0.6

Ammo Reloading Stations
Added ammunition refill stations in all maps to facilitate refueling during battles.

They will cost 1,500 points and allow you to totally reload weapon ammunition.


Redesigned Main Menu Graphic Interface
The main menu now has a new graphical interface. Currently, the redesign is limited to the main menu only. All other menus will be redesigned in the future.

Do you like it? Leave me feedback and let me know yours!


Fixed a Translation Display Problem
Fixed a significant problem that prevented translations from being displayed correctly in other languages. You can now enjoy the game in your own language.

Improvements in Translations.
Fixes have been made to improve the consistency and accuracy of existing translations.

