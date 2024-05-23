[ GAMEPLAY ]

Height of the 'pillar' of flame for both Molotov and Incendiary grenade now decreases over time

Reduced the terrorist team award when bomb was planted but defused from $800 to $600, to decrease the impact of the first-round on subsequent rounds

Reduced the price of the M4A4 from $3100 to $3000

Minor adjustments to first-person camera movement

Added explicit "switchhandsleft" and "switchhandsright" console commands

Deathmatch bonus weapons are now the same for all players regardless of loadout

Incendiary Grenade

Adjusted the explosion and flame visual treatment

Reduced duration

Reduced area covered by spreading flames

Reduced price from $600 to $500

[ RENTALS ]

When players open a Kilowatt case with a key, they will have the option to rent the entire Kilowatt collection (i.e., every weapon in the case, excluding the rare special item) for a week instead of receiving an item from the collection

Equipped rented weapons will be replaced with the stock version of the weapon when the rental period expires

Rented weapons cannot be modified (e.g., via stickers or name tags), traded, or sold on the Steam Community Market

[ HUD ]

Fixed a bug where the MVP player name displayed incorrectly during bot takeover

Fixed a bug where the Refund All button in the Buy Menu would only refund a single flashbang grenade

Fixed a bug where the ESC menu scoreboard during end-of-match didn't match the TAB scoreboard

Fixed a bug where the Loss Bonus scoreboard tooltip would get stuck on-screen after closing the scoreboard

Blocking stranger Steam avatars will now block other user-generated content such name tags and sticker placements

[ CHICKENS ]

Chickens have a few new animations

Chickens can now walk up hills

Chickens can now turn right while walking

[ UI ]

Various performance improvements to the Warehouse main menu and item inspect background scenery

[ DEMOS ]

The demo playback timeline now show indicators for kill and death events

Demo playback can be toggled into "highlight mode" which will show only kills and deaths for the active player

Various minor demo playback UI changes

Fixed a demo playback crash

[ MAPS ]

Vertigo:

Added catwalk by bombsite A, connecting to back of A

Removed connector between back of A and elevators

Opened up passage between elevators and scaffolding

Slightly tweaked size of bombsite A

Tweaked spawn timings slightly

Changed Wingman layout to feature bombsite A changes

Baggage:

Fixed movement hitch on lower conveyor

Lowered height of central conveyor tray to help open sniper view

Office:

Fixed a case where a player could shoot through multiple walls

Mirage:

Fixed bad collision on certain props

Fixed some sticky collision around windows in palace

Today's update includes some love for the CT economy, with price cuts to the M4A4 and Incendiary grenade, and a bit less cash going to the T's when the bomb gets defused.

In addition to the price cut, the incendiary grenade has gotten a bit of a makeover with a new visual treatment for its explosion and flames, and reduced spread and duration.

And in other gameplay news, Vertigo's A-site has gotten some significant changes--it's now the site featured in Wingman matches, so check it out.

Calling all Kilowatt Collection fans! Now, when you open a Kilowatt case with a key, you'll be given the option to rent the whole collection for a week (excluding the rare special item) instead of keeping a single item. You can play with the weapons as much as you like during that week, but they can't be modified by stickers or nametags.

Lots of other changes in today's update, including some quality of life improvements for demo playback, slightly smarter chickens, and a bit of spring cleaning--good news for fans of 'various bug fixes.'

Jump into a match and see what's new!