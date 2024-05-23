Patch Update 0.2.1.24052301

New Features
- Added Vehicle Modification Station and Vehicle Modification function, allowing you to create your personalized ride.
- Updated building materials, now you can use a wider variety of materials for construction.
- Added Plot Terminal function, enabling construction on your exclusive plot.
- Added damage number display.
- Introduced new damage types; some weapons and monsters now inflict effects like fire, radiation, bleeding, and low temperature.
- Added one-click loot collection feature.
- Buff effects now displayed in hyper3000.
- Optimized default options for the construction feature and added a memory function.
- Added reconnect feature after disconnection.
- Added super-weight jumping prompt.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed issue where climbing would not successfully vault.
- Fixed incomplete display of NPC dialogue boxes.
- Fixed multiple language display anomalies in the construction system.
- Fixed camera clipping through buildings while inside structures.
- Fixed page display issues making it impossible to operate after entering a vehicle.
- Fixed NPCs not facing the player during combat.
- Fixed blank announcement display issue.
- Optimized NPC behavior nodes to make NPC actions more reasonable.
- Optimized excessive network traffic load issues.
Upcoming Content
- Extended NPC interaction items.
- Functional buildings.
Changed files in this update