FREELIFE Playtest update for 23 May 2024

Patch Update 0.2.1.24052301

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added Vehicle Modification Station and Vehicle Modification function, allowing you to create your personalized ride.
  • Updated building materials, now you can use a wider variety of materials for construction.
  • Added Plot Terminal function, enabling construction on your exclusive plot.
  • Added damage number display.
  • Introduced new damage types; some weapons and monsters now inflict effects like fire, radiation, bleeding, and low temperature.
  • Added one-click loot collection feature.
  • Buff effects now displayed in hyper3000.
  • Optimized default options for the construction feature and added a memory function.
  • Added reconnect feature after disconnection.
  • Added super-weight jumping prompt.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed issue where climbing would not successfully vault.
  • Fixed incomplete display of NPC dialogue boxes.
  • Fixed multiple language display anomalies in the construction system.
  • Fixed camera clipping through buildings while inside structures.
  • Fixed page display issues making it impossible to operate after entering a vehicle.
  • Fixed NPCs not facing the player during combat.
  • Fixed blank announcement display issue.
  • Optimized NPC behavior nodes to make NPC actions more reasonable.
  • Optimized excessive network traffic load issues.

Upcoming Content

  • Extended NPC interaction items.
  • Functional buildings.

