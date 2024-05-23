 Skip to content

FIREWALL: Cyber Defense update for 23 May 2024

Gamma-1.0.1

Gamma-1.0.1 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found and fixed a problem where buttons just wouldn't respond on Linux.
This should also now make FIREWALL: Cyber Defense available for Steam Deck

