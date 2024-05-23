 Skip to content

Survival: Fountain of Youth update for 23 May 2024

Hotfix 1626 | Ark Transportation Fix, Seed Collecting Fix and Other Fixes

Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Fountain Seekers!

First of all, a huge thanks to all of you for the enormous support on our full release!

And here comes the first patch addressing several important issues.

Here's the list of changes:
  • Fixed the bug with some items that could disappear after transporting it in the Ark ship to another region.
  • Fixed the bug making it impossible to collect seeds from plants with the instant harvest.
  • Fixed the balance of the Armadillo Mortar
  • Some localization fixes.

We're already working on fixing other issues you've reported, the next patch is coming next week. Be sure to report any other bugs that you encounter!

Thanks for your support!

The Survival: Fountain of Youth Team

