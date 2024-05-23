Patch 1.0.3 - May 23

Share · View all patches · Build 14470522 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:39:06 UTC by Wendy

Language:

Thanks to our community and Alessandro's hard work, Break the Loop is now available in Italian!

Bugs:

Fixed a bug where the hero replaced by a dialogue event would not return (thanks Skoflt)

The game now saves your animation speed choice (thanks Marcos)

Fixed a bug with the Hatching Capsule when exiting and re-entering a combat (thanks 寂寞的哲学家)

General Balancing:

Protection now reduces damage by 25% instead of 20%.

Yot Soghoth will transmit less corruption when taking affliction damage, and the corruption decreases more after a heal in Cataclysm mode.

Albrecht:

Passive 1 Protector: also applies Evasion 1 on an ally who becomes Weakened

Passive 5 Ascendant: evasion bonus increased from 10% to 15%

Skill 3: Energy cost reduced from 55 to 45.

Skill 6: Damage increased by 10%.

Foxman:

Passive 1 Phenomenon: number of buffs increased from 2 to 3.

Passive 3 Avenger: Also gains Armor 1 in addition to Echo.

Skill 1: Increased cost (50 > 55) and damage.

Skill 2: Reduced cost (55 > 50).

Upery:

Passive 4 Mastodon: Energy reduction increased from 35 to 40.

Passive 5 Abnegator: Applies two Weakness charges instead of one.

Skill 3 Human: Also applies Fatigue 2. Energy cost increased from 40 to 50.

Elisen:

Passive 2 Tough: Also gains 75 max HP.

Ojo'jin:

Skill 6: Damage bonus increased from 0.15% to 0.2%.

Modjo:

Passive 1 Predator: Energy gain decreased by 5 but also grants Haste 1.

Skill 3+: Reduces damage by 10%.

Hellmut:

Passive 4 Reaper: Also gains Crit 1.

Passive 5 Immortal: Bonus increased from 15% to 20%.

Zoe:

Passive 5 Toxicomage: Bonus increased from 25% to 30%.

Skill 5: Energy cost reduced from 70 to 65.

Passive 4 Magnetizer: Damage increased from 30 to 35.

Ley:

Skill 3: Energy cost reduced from 80 to 75 and damage adjusted accordingly.

Skill 5: Energy cost reduced from 70 to 65 and damage adjusted accordingly.

Carmenide:

Skill 5: Energy cost reduced from 65 to 60 and damage adjusted accordingly.

Pepper Beard:

Passive 2 Plunderer: Gains increased from 1-3 to 1-4 Bigcoins.

Passive 4 Drunkard: Decreased time before obtaining the bonus (200 to 150 energy).

Skill 2: Also grants Power 2. Energy cost increased from 30 to 55.

