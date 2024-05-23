Patch 1.0.3 - May 23

Language:
Thanks to our community and Alessandro's hard work, Break the Loop is now available in Italian!
Bugs:
Fixed a bug where the hero replaced by a dialogue event would not return (thanks Skoflt)
The game now saves your animation speed choice (thanks Marcos)
Fixed a bug with the Hatching Capsule when exiting and re-entering a combat (thanks 寂寞的哲学家)
General Balancing:
Protection now reduces damage by 25% instead of 20%.
Yot Soghoth will transmit less corruption when taking affliction damage, and the corruption decreases more after a heal in Cataclysm mode.
Albrecht:
Passive 1 Protector: also applies Evasion 1 on an ally who becomes Weakened
Passive 5 Ascendant: evasion bonus increased from 10% to 15%
Skill 3: Energy cost reduced from 55 to 45.
Skill 6: Damage increased by 10%.
Foxman:
Passive 1 Phenomenon: number of buffs increased from 2 to 3.
Passive 3 Avenger: Also gains Armor 1 in addition to Echo.
Skill 1: Increased cost (50 > 55) and damage.
Skill 2: Reduced cost (55 > 50).
Upery:
Passive 4 Mastodon: Energy reduction increased from 35 to 40.
Passive 5 Abnegator: Applies two Weakness charges instead of one.
Skill 3 Human: Also applies Fatigue 2. Energy cost increased from 40 to 50.
Elisen:
Passive 2 Tough: Also gains 75 max HP.
Ojo'jin:
Skill 6: Damage bonus increased from 0.15% to 0.2%.
Modjo:
Passive 1 Predator: Energy gain decreased by 5 but also grants Haste 1.
Skill 3+: Reduces damage by 10%.
Hellmut:
Passive 4 Reaper: Also gains Crit 1.
Passive 5 Immortal: Bonus increased from 15% to 20%.
Zoe:
Passive 5 Toxicomage: Bonus increased from 25% to 30%.
Skill 5: Energy cost reduced from 70 to 65.
