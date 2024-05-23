Firestoke Publisher Sale - LIVE NOW!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Join us in celebrating Firestoke's very first Publisher Sale on Steam with some scorching (sorry, we couldn't resist) discounts of up to 67%! This event features our entire catalogue including newly released gems like Hauntii. Whether you're into beautiful adventures, strategic tower defense, or fast-paced platforming, we've got you covered.

In addition to the games themselves, we're offering discounts on DLCs and Soundtracks, so you can enhance your gaming experience even further! Joy Spark - Initiated!

Featured Games on Sale:

Hauntii

A beguiling adventure where you uncover the secrets of an expansive and mysterious world, haunting both the environment and its denizens to craft ingenious solutions to the many challenges that await.

It's Only Money

The mayor of Rockhaven threw you down a hole into the Undercity. Why? Net worth too low. In this 1-4 player low-life simulation, emerge to the surface to steal from the rich, fight tycoons and reclaim the city block by block. Buy houses, businesses and whatever your materialistic heart desires!

Bish Bash Bots

Immerse yourself in a unique mix of casual tower defense strategy and all-out brawling action. Team up in couch co-op / online play or go it alone and fight to save the world by building upgradable turrets, unlocking gadgets, and bashing bots with giant hammers.

Falling Out

Experience a light-hearted roguelite platformer where you take control of an oddball couple on a holiday from hell. Work together as you navigate randomly generated temples, dodging traps, slaying enemies, and crafting weapons in an attempt to escape before the temple floods.

Planet Cube: Edge

Get ready for high-speed adventuring set in a hand-crafted pixel art world, filled with precision platforming and thrills. Planet Cube is being invaded, and it's up to you to run, gun, jump, and dash your way through an underwater science complex, collecting firepower to turn the tables on a mysterious aggressor.