Demeo update for 23 May 2024

1.36 update

Build 14470412 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 17:09:14 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improved locomotion
  • Improved UI
  • Improved movement visuals of the board pieces
  • Demeo can now be played with users on Apple Vision Pro

