The Serpent King's Domain expansion DLC released!

I am incredibly excited and proud to deliver the second major content update, The Serpent King's Domain! This DLC isn't just big—it's colossal, completing the Fabled Lands series with content from books 1-7. With this update, we've brought all the published material to life, and the sheer volume of this update is almost as big as the base game!

To celebrate its release, I have an amazing bundle deal on Steam, offering a fantastic discount on the base game. Don't miss out on this special offer!

A HUGE THANK YOU to our amazing community members who helped play-test the DLC during the beta! Your feedback was invaluable, and I'm thrilled that you loved the content. I cannot wait for everyone to get their hands on it.

What to Expect in The Serpent King's Domain:

Vast New Areas: Explore the Violet Ocean and the mysterious southern continent of Ankon-Konu, navigating dense, trap-filled jungles, the Plateau of Dragons, and the haunts of Tarshesh. Confront the immortal Serpent King and seek fortune in the perilous ports of Ankon-Konu and the sorcerer's city of Dweomer.

Explore the Violet Ocean and the mysterious southern continent of Ankon-Konu, navigating dense, trap-filled jungles, the Plateau of Dragons, and the haunts of Tarshesh. Confront the immortal Serpent King and seek fortune in the perilous ports of Ankon-Konu and the sorcerer's city of Dweomer. Massive Content Expansion: With over 400,000 words, the now complete content of the game is richer and more immersive than ever.

With over 400,000 words, the now complete content of the game is richer and more immersive than ever. 180+ New Items: Discover mystical artifacts and practical gear to enhance your adventure.

Discover mystical artifacts and practical gear to enhance your adventure. Engaging Quests: Face new challenges that test your wit, courage, and strategy.

Face new challenges that test your wit, courage, and strategy. Innovative Mechanics: Tackle unique challenges like heat penalties in the desert, spirit combat, new blessings, crafting opportunities, and intricate puzzles.

Tackle unique challenges like heat penalties in the desert, spirit combat, new blessings, crafting opportunities, and intricate puzzles. Formidable Foes: Encounter a diverse range of enemies and situations that require a unique approach.

Encounter a diverse range of enemies and situations that require a unique approach. Rank Cap Increase: Ascend to rank 15, unlocking new heights of power for your character.

Ascend to rank 15, unlocking new heights of power for your character. 34 New Achievements: For those who love to explore and leave no stone unturned.

Special Thanks and Acknowledgements:

Community Support: Your enthusiasm and feedback during the beta were amazing. I especially want to thank Cameron MacMillan also known as 'Parsifal' from the Game Slayers on our Discord server. Not only is he a Game Slayer who knows the game's ins and outs, but he's also a fine musician who composed and recorded the awesome soundtrack you'll hear in the new DLC with his cello!

The Authors:I extend my deepest gratitude to Dave Morris and Jamie Thomson, the brilliant minds behind the original books, and to Paul Gresty, the author of Book 7, The Serpent King's Domain. Paul's work is a remarkable continuation of this esteemed gamebook series, living up to its old-school legacy with excellence.

Fellow Indie Devs: A salute to my fellow indie developers of Terra Randoma, who released their open-world roguelike at the same time as this DLC. We're both in a bundle that's currently a fantastic deal to grab.

Looking Ahead:

This is not the end! I envision at least one major update towards the end of this year or early next year. Stay tuned for more exciting content!

The Serpent King's Domain DLC is now available simultaneously across Steam, Nintendo Switch, and GOG. So go grab it and embark on your next epic adventure!

Thank you for your continued support and happy adventuring! Here's the full changelog:

New area on the world map is unlocked!

Incremented version to 2.0.0

Added the Violet Ocean and the southern continent of Ankon-Konu (total word count is 400 000+).

Added 17 new Quests.

Added 4 new Titles.

Added 34 new Achievements.

Added 56 new Encounters.

Added 48 new Enemies.

Added 180 new Items.

Added 6 new tracks to the soundtrack.

Combat

Added Spiritual combat.

Added Heat penalties for heavy armour in the jungles and the desert.

Added several boss battles.

Economy & Weaponry

Added an artificier for item crafting.

Added new Ports.

Added new Markets.

Added new Weapons.

Rebalanced various items.

Fast Travel

Added new tickets to ports.

Added new locations to trap doors accessible via the verdigris keys.

Added new locations to the Vade Mecum.

Added new locations accessible via the Trau tunnels.

General

Increased the rank cap to 15.

Added more ways to switch profession within the story.

Added 2 new types of blessings, "Obfuscation" and "Clarity".

Added "Flask of Oblivion" item that increases inventory space.

Added various spirit items.

Added two new light sources when exploring tunnels and dungeons.

Added new curses and diseases.

Fixes and improvements

Buffed Potion of Strength: now gives +1 to Max Damage.

Reworked Chimerical Beast as a Spirit combat encounter.

Reworked Weakened Buff to reduce both Damage and Offence.

Adjusted southeastern map choice in Sokara to link to Inkswell instead of Seppuku Strait if The Serpent King's Domain DLC is active.

Reworked Hangman's Curse, Three Fortunes' Curse, and similar unique statuses to be indicated as icons as regular curses.

Added codewords reference sheet (Accessed with W key).

Added V-sync and Target Frame rate options in settings. Default video options set to V-sync ON and FPS cap (if V-sync is off) to 90 fps to avoid camera artifacts. Added FPS counter with ALT+F12.

Added Golden Sword to the game (to match the books), found in the Tower of Despair.

Added Obsidian Dagger to Trau Shop and Golden One's Bazaar.

Added aeonian flute to Ruby Citadel's "play the right note" choice.

Added The Serpent King's Domain DLC announcement to the news box.

Added The Serpent King's Domain DLC installed indicator on Main Menu that links to the store page.

Updated FAQ section.

Updated Credits.

Updated displayed prices that showed 0 sell value to display as "not available" instead.

Fixed loot chest sometimes not giving the player their equipment if more than 12 items are equipped.

Fixed stashing items not preserving the amount of stacked items.

Fixed ship pricing exceeding 999 Shards not displaying correctly.

Fixed quick load not available during loading screen to avoid critical game bug.

Fixed pressing Enter on withdraw/deposit money not working.

Fixed random item loss and equipment stashing issues during save/load within the same story segment.

Fixed unarmed combat roll in Aku's bath house having pre-unlocked choice.

Fixed critical story error in the bath house event when saving and loading at the dice roll.

Fixed changing profession sometimes not rendering a prop of the new profession.

Fixed Isle of Mystery temple icon with no visible selector with a controller.

Fixed broken scrollbar buttons for top and bottom scrolling by click.

Fixed Harbour in Large UI view having misplaced Empty Ship view.

Fixed DLC tooltip out of bounds on larger font settings for lower resolutions.

Fixed Chancellor's Residence tooltip out of bounds on larger UI settings.

Fixed inconsistency with armor tooltips.

Fixed line spacing causing meta messages to be misplaced when on 2 lines.

Fixed various typos.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2918880/Fabled_Lands__The_Serpent_Kings_Domain/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2301070/Fabled_Lands__Lords_of_the_Rising_Sun/

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1299620/Fabled_Lands/