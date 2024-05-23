Experimental Branch Patch (0.19.7)

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.19.7) is now live on all platforms on the experimental branch. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue that prevented EGS and GOG players from loading the game.

Fixed the issue that caused raiders to appear on the map and just idle, never to attack.

Fixed the issue where the edits made to heraldry in-game would not appear visible in the game.

Fixed the issue where merchants who are invited to feasts would lose their overhead marker and would not get it back even when the feast ended.

Fixed minor text issues.

Quality of life improvements

Removed ‘Combat’ from job preferences as it clashed with some of the existing preferences. Now, only Melee and Ranged combat preferences exist.

Role Jobs will influence settler’s preference. Meaning, that some settlers will get positive/negative mood modifiers from being a priest, bard or druid.

Pseudonyms influence job preferences now, too.

‘Trading’ preference is added to the list of preferences. Settlers with this preference will get positive mood buffs when trading.

Creation of all art things (tapestries, statues, paintings) is influenced by Art skill and under Art job. Before, these things were tied to various jobs and skills (‘carpentry’ and ‘construction’ were used for statues, ‘tailoring’ for tapestries, and ‘intellectual’ for paintings).

Room overlay visuals have been tuned in appearance to avoid clutter, depending on the zoom level and layer you are observing.

Another bard being idle animation has been added.

Visitors with roles will provide events buffs like your settlers with roles would.

Visual adjustments have been made to food that appears on the table once the feast starts, to be more in sync with the feast's content.

Known issues:

Some text keys are missing.

Player-triggered events don't have sound effects

The calculator of player-triggered events score is still work in progress.

Raiders will still idle and not attack if the only entrance to your settlement is via a door that is located underwater.

Settlers will not refuel torches if there is no floor/ground beneath them.

Settlers will not choose the closest production building (if there are more of the same type), but the one that has a production set first in the global list of productions.

DISCLAIMERS:

⚠️ We decided to keep Dev version of the game on the experimental branch, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur.

⚠️ Also, at the moment, the experimental and the main branch are very different. You should not play saves from the experimental branch on the main one as it can cause various bugs - please avoid doing this.

As always, use F10 and/or the experimental bug subforum for reporting experimental issues. If you want more dynamic/direct communication - head over to our Discord server. Even though we might not reply, we are reading everything. Thank you!

Foxy Voxel