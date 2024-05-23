Here is the Harvest Hunt update roadmap!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Wardens,

Harvest Hunt launched yesterday and it’s been such a thrill to see people facing off against the Devourer. We hope the Whispers have been kind to you so far.

Now the game is launched, this mighty team of 3 is focused on quality of life improvements and our first major update. We’re excited to share our initial roadmap with you. These are by no means the only upadtes we are planning, but certainly the most imminent.

ROADMAP

Localisation

We’re currently finalising QA on the inclusion of German, French, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese - expect that to roll out on Wednesday 29th - next week. There's a lot of lore to translate!

We are also working on a couple more languages including Japanese and Chinese, but they need more QA time and we hope to have a timeframe for you on that soon.

Achievements

The eagle-eyed amongst you will have spotted the achievement images in our game code. We’ve encountered a bug that we are working on, but achievements are coming soon.

Bug Fixes

We’d love to hear more about what you’re hoping to see from us and of course please report any issues or bugs to us so we can address them swiftly.

Thanks for playing!