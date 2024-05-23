Update 0.6.0

[url=https://bit.ly/tcf-roadmap]

New map 🪐

This is it: from now on, we'll try to bring you one new map a week!

In order to offer you different ways of playing (by reducing space, creating paths, allowing you to perform your best stunts), the maps are hand-designed and will be picked randomly at the start of each match.

By the way, feel free to give us feedback on your experience, we'll be happy to modify the maps accordingly.

Enhanced Feedbacks 🤯

Now that the main gameplay is well in place, we're slowly moving into a phase of "polishing", i.e. little details that make the game prettier, but also help you as players to better understand what's going on in the game.

This week, for example, the addition of the screenshake makes it easier to understand where damage comes from, and the animations in the kill feed better mark the fact that a point has been scored!

Players in the Credits 📖

Last but not least, we've added (in the best possible way) the names of participants in the last "Fight the devs Thursday" to the credits. We'd like to thank them again for coming, and hope to see you all there tonight!

What's next

Unfortunately, we're behind schedule on the playable tutorial and we can't guarantee that it will be ready for the next update. We've also just started enemy's AI.

Which means that next week we'll have at least one new map, but who knows... maybe we'll find time to add another little feature 🙄

As always, you can follow the roadmap in real time ► here

See you next week! (or tonight if you're not chicken 😏)

Les Crafteurs,

Alexandre, Simon, Joris & Théo