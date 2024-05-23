 Skip to content

Womanizer update for 23 May 2024

Small bugfix

Share · View all patches · Build 14470178 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:28 UTC by Wendy

Hi guys,

Womanzier has been updated.

Changes:

  • fixed small visual inconsistencies reported, like the portrait of the girls in Victor's room, while other girls visiting.
  • implemented test version of Rollback function during using the in-game phone. I assume it needs more testing, so plaese report if you meet the problems while using. Please check Setting for activation.
  • fixed disappearing of text window after opening save/load screen

Thank you for information you provide and your patience.

Regards,
KamtiGames

Changed files in this update

