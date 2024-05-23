Small bugfix

Hi guys,
Womanzier has been updated.
Changes:
- fixed small visual inconsistencies reported, like the portrait of the girls in Victor's room, while other girls visiting.
- implemented test version of Rollback function during using the in-game phone. I assume it needs more testing, so plaese report if you meet the problems while using. Please check Setting for activation.
- fixed disappearing of text window after opening save/load screen
Thank you for information you provide and your patience.
Regards,
KamtiGames
Changed files in this update