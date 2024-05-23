 Skip to content

FPV.SkyDive update for 23 May 2024

Patch 2.5.9

Patch 2.5.9 · Last edited 23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

To address the initialisation issues affecting a small group of users, we have reset all settings except for calibration for all users, as the potential problem lies in loading the settings. Please reconfigure your settings upon entering the simulator.

We ask all users who still experience game initialisation issues after the update to contact us in the Discord channel.

This patch brings more realistic Whoop physics and we hope that you will enjoy it even more than before!

Whoop physics improvements list:

  • Re-tuning of PIDs
  • Re-tuning of motor graphs and parameters

