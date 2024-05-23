Patch 2.5.9

To address the initialisation issues affecting a small group of users, we have reset all settings except for calibration for all users, as the potential problem lies in loading the settings. Please reconfigure your settings upon entering the simulator.

We ask all users who still experience game initialisation issues after the update to contact us in the Discord channel.

This patch brings more realistic Whoop physics and we hope that you will enjoy it even more than before!

Whoop physics improvements list: