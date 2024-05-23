Pause menu fixed

The priority was the save system.

But i eventually got around to fixing the pause menu. The new pause menu won't reload the level on resume anymore, instead it will take you right back to the position you were previously in, this also makes the load time to options menu alot shorter.

It should hopefully work perfectly.

I wont be patching for awhile after this since i've burntout alot these past two weeks working 2 or sometimes 5 hours a day on the game. But i'll probably be back soon with more fixes.