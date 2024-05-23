 Skip to content

Labyrinth Hotel update for 23 May 2024

Pause menu fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 14470103 · Last edited 23 May 2024 – 15:09:38 UTC by Wendy

The priority was the save system.
But i eventually got around to fixing the pause menu. The new pause menu won't reload the level on resume anymore, instead it will take you right back to the position you were previously in, this also makes the load time to options menu alot shorter.
It should hopefully work perfectly.

I wont be patching for awhile after this since i've burntout alot these past two weeks working 2 or sometimes 5 hours a day on the game. But i'll probably be back soon with more fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2948946
  • Loading history…
