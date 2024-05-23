Update Notes: v1.02

Fixes and Improvements:
General Fixes:
- Fixed Dogma's hand colliders.
- Reduced tremors and damage shake effects for various characters.
- Fixed Block Dash in water and dogma bubble issues.
- Corrected Health Silent Death events.
Graphics and Animations:
- Updated Icicle sprite and animations.
- Added Snowdrift sprite.
- Minor level changes in Collector and Laboratory.
Gameplay:
- Fixed Ice and Lava Block save/load issues.
- Improved keyboard/gamepad hold button behavior.
- Decreased climb cooldown.
- Added "Hold Button to Save" feature.
File Management:
Fixed file name ordering and decoupled file and save names.
Localization:
- Small localization fixes
- Updated VOLGA, KEY-CARD, and GRAVI-LIFT.
Technical Fixes:
- Fixed corrupted save files and room backup.
- Looping fixed for flamethrower and freezegun sound emitters.
Changed files in this update