Genopanic update for 23 May 2024

Update Notes: v1.02

23 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes and Improvements:

General Fixes:

  • Fixed Dogma's hand colliders.
  • Reduced tremors and damage shake effects for various characters.
  • Fixed Block Dash in water and dogma bubble issues.
  • Corrected Health Silent Death events.

Graphics and Animations:

  • Updated Icicle sprite and animations.
  • Added Snowdrift sprite.
  • Minor level changes in Collector and Laboratory.

Gameplay:

  • Fixed Ice and Lava Block save/load issues.
  • Improved keyboard/gamepad hold button behavior.
  • Decreased climb cooldown.
  • Added "Hold Button to Save" feature.

File Management:

Fixed file name ordering and decoupled file and save names.

Localization:

  • Small localization fixes
  • Updated VOLGA, KEY-CARD, and GRAVI-LIFT.

Technical Fixes:

  • Fixed corrupted save files and room backup.
  • Looping fixed for flamethrower and freezegun sound emitters.

